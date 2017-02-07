Weekly Call Review: February 2, 2017

RBC | The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

Jan 23-29, 2017

For the last week the dispatch center received 436 incoming and placed 119 outgoing calls, received 10 911 calls and 49 calls for Meeker Police Department (MPD). These calls resulted in 100 calls for service, 61 for the Sheriff’s Office, 41 for MPD, and four calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). A total of five accidents were reported throughout the county.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 12 traffic stops issuing five citations and three warnings, while the MPD had no stops. Agency assists totaled 12, 10 for the Sheriff’s Office and two for MPD.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Deputies included three animal calls, seven motorist assists, one traffic accident, one restraining order violation, one VIN inspection and one warrant arrest.

Meeker Police Department calls included four animal calls, four citizen assists, four civil calls, three criminal mischief, one domestic violence, five suspicious incidents, one theft report, two traffic accidents, four VIN Inspections and one warrant arrest.

Meeker Fire and Rescue responded on a report of a dumpster fire in the Curtis Creek Industrial Park and transported one to another hospital.

There were three arrests, three releases and one transports. The detention center currently has 12 inmates.

There were three assists to Colorado State Patrol involving slide-off or minor accidents.

There were no DUI arrests.

