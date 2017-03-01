Weekly Call Review: February 23, 2017

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

Feb. 13-20, 2017

For the last week the dispatch center received 407 incoming phone calls and placed 121 outgoing calls, received 12 911 calls. There were 33 calls for Meeker Police Department (MPD), which all resulted in 109 calls for service, 71 for the Sheriff’s Office, 38 for MPD, and six calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). A total of five accidents were reported throughout the county.

The Sheriff’s office conducted 29 traffic stops issuing six citations and 23 warnings, while the MPD had three stops issuing two warnings and one citation. Agency assists totaled 17, 14 for the Sheriff’s Office and three for MPD.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Deputies included five attempt to serve, three business checks, four civil issues, one MIP, one probation violation, two search and rescue incidents. Two traffic hazards and one warrant arrest.

MPD calls included six animal calls, six business checks, three citizen assists, one domestic violence, one probation violation, one restraining order violation and one theft call.

Meeker Fire and Rescue responded to six calls, two medical transports, three ambulance responses and one accident with no injuries.

There were 10 arrests, five releases and two transports, the Detention Center currently has 14 inmates.

There were five assists to Colorado State Patrol.

There were no DUI arrests.

