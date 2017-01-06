Weekly Call Review: January 5, 2017

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

Dec. 19-25

The dispatch center received a total of 329 incoming and placed 85 outgoing phone calls, received 15 9-1-1 calls and 30 calls for Meeker PD. These calls resulted in 86 calls for service, 61 for the Sheriff’s Office, 24 for Meeker PD, six calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue and seven for the Colorado State Patrol. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). A total of five accidents were reported throughout the county.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 14 traffic stops issuing six citations and eight warnings, while the Meeker PD had two stops issuing one warning and citation. Agency assists totaled 11, five for the Sheriff’s Office and four for MPD.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Deputies included four animal calls, six assists with Colorado State Patrol, five business checks, two citizen assists, four motorists assists, two traffic accidents and one warrant arrest.

Meeker Police Department calls included five animal calls, three citizen assists, three motorist assists, two traffic accidents, one juvenile problem and two VIN inspections.

There was one arrest and the Detentions Center currently has 10 inmates.

There were six assists to Colorado State Patrol four involving accidents with minor or no injuries.

There were no DUI arrests.

Like this: Like Loading...