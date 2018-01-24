Weekly Call Review: January 8-14, 2018

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

Jan. 8-14, 2018

The dispatch center processed 412 phone calls, receiving 28 911 calls, answered 57 calls for Meeker Police Department (MPD) and placed 93 outgoing phone calls. A total of 129 calls for service were created, 77 for the Sheriff’s Office, MPD, and five calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). There were 10 auto crashes reported throughout the county, two involving elk or deer.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 26 traffic stops issuing one summons and had one arrest, while MPD had 10 stops, issuing three citations and one arrest.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Office included seven agency assists, two animal calls, nine civil papers served, five business checks, seven motorist assists, two suspicious incidents, four traffic crashes, three traffic complaints and one each: 911 hangup, abandoned vehicle, alarm, attended death, citizen assist, DUI, VIN and warrant arrest.

MPD calls included three 911 hang ups, six animal calls, five business checks, two citizen assists, two civil, two traffic complaints, three VIN inspections and one each: abandoned vehicle, disturbance, domestic violence, DUI, fraud, harassment, juvenile problem, parking violation, sex crime and traffic crash.

There were six calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. Three ambulance calls, two medical transports and one accident.

There were seven assists for Colorado State Patrol.

Rio Blanco Detentions facility booked in three and released seven. One arrested by MPD and two by the Sheriff’s Office. Currently housing six inmates. There were six inmate transports to or from other facilities.

There were two DUI arrests.

