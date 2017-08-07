Weekly Call Review: July 24-30, 2017

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

July 24-30, 2017

For the last week the dispatch center processed 476 phone calls, receiving 20 911 calls, 42 calls for Meeker Police Department (MPD) and placed 153 outgoing phone calls. A total of 125 calls for service were created, 76 for the Sheriff’s Office, 43 for MPD and 11 calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). A total of nine auto crashes were reported throughout the county.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 15 traffic stops issuing four summons and 10 warnings, while the MPD had 14 stops, all warnings.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Office included 16 agency assists, five animal calls, three civil papers served, one fire ban violation, six motorist assists, two suspicious incidents, two thefts, six traffic crashes, three traffic complaints and two hazards, two VIN inspections and one warrant arrest.

MPD calls included five agency assists, one 911 hang up, four animal calls, six business checks, one fire ban violation, one harassment, two juvenile problems, one theft, one traffic crash and one VIN.

Meeker Fire and Rescue responded to one alarm, two wildland fires, two medical transports and five ambulance calls.

There were two transports, two arrests and seven releases and the detention center is currently holding 13 inmates.

There were eight assists with Colorado State Patrol.

No DUI arrests were made.

