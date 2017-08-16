Weekly Call Review: July 31-Aug. 6, 2017

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

July 31- Aug. 6, 2017

For the last week the dispatch center processed 435 phone calls, receiving 15 911 calls, 47 calls for Meeker Police Department (MPD) and placed 104 outgoing phone calls. A total of 201 calls for service were created, 108 for the Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office, 93 for MPD, and seven calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). A total of two auto crashes were reported throughout the county.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 45 traffic stops issuing six summons and 39 warnings, while the MPD had 43 stops with one summons and 42 warnings.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Office included 11 agency assists, seven animal calls, one accidental/industrial death, nine civil paperwork services, six business checks, three citizen assists, one disturbance, one M1 transport, five motorist assists, four suspicious incidents, one theft report, three traffic complaints, three traffic hazards and one vin inspection.

Meeker Police Department calls included five agency assists, three 911 hang ups, three alarms, 14 animal calls, nine business checks, three citizen assists, one disturbance, two motorist assists, two restraining order violations, two suspicious incidents and five vin inspections..

Meeker Fire and Rescue responded to one alarm, two wildland fires and four ambulance calls.

There were two arrests and three releases for Detention and the center is currently holding 12 inmates. One transport to another facility and one jail incident.

There were six assists with Colorado State Patrol.

No DUI arrests were made.

