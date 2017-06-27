Weekly Call Review: June 12-18, 2017

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

June 12-18, 2017

For the last week the dispatch center processed 679 phone calls, placing 180 outgoing calls, received 23 911 calls, and 65 calls for Meeker Police Department (MPD). A total of 180 calls for service were created, 107 for the Sheriff’s Office, 66 for MPD, and 10 calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). A total of four accidents were reported throughout the county.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 36 traffic stops issuing 36 warnings while the MPD had 21 stops issuing 19 warnings and two citations.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Office included nine agency assists, six animal calls, four business checks, two BLM fires, six suspicious incidents, 13 sex offender verifications, four traffic accidents, five traffic complaints, one trespass and four warrant arrests.

MPD calls included three agency assists, three 911 hangups, six animal calls, one burglary, 11 business checks, two civil calls, one domestic violence, one harassment, three motorist assists, one narcotics incident resulting in an arrest, five suspicious incidents, one theft and three VIN inspections.

Meeker Fire and Rescue responded to two BLM fire calls, three hospital transfers and three ambulance calls.

There were seven arrests and three releases, and the Detention Center currently has 14 inmates.

There were two assists to Colorado State Patrol.

There were no DUI arrests.

