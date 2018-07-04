Weekly Call Review: June 18-24, 2018

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

June 18-24, 2018

The dispatch center processed 519 phone calls this last week, receiving 40 911 calls, answered 58 calls for Meeker Police Department and placed 164 outgoing phone calls. A total of 202 calls for service were created, 106 for the Sheriff’s Office, 98 for MPD, and 11 calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). There were 10 vehicle crashes, five involving deer and elk.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 39 traffic stops issuing seven citations and MPD had 36 stops issuing four citations. Highway 13 south had 13 traffic stops issuing four citations and there was one traffic arrest.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Office included 15 agency assists, two animal calls, eight civil papers served, five business checks, two citizen assists, two motorist assists, three restraining order violations, four traffic accidents, two traffic complaints, two traffic hazards, three VIN inspections and one each: attended death, civil, disturbance, domestic violence, fire, littering, suspicious incident, traffic arrest, trespass and warrant arrest.

MPD calls included four agency assists, five animal calls, 22 business checks, six citizen assists, two harassment, three juvenile issues, two suspicious incidents, two traffic accidents, two traffic complaints, four VIN inspections and one each: 911 hangup, alarm, civil, domestic violence, funeral escort, motorist assist, parking violation, restraining order violation, traffic arrest and unattended death.

There were 11 calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue including two medical transports, three ambulance requests, two property fire, one traffic crash, one unattended death, one controlled burn and one report of a gas smell.

There were six assists with Colorado State Patrol.

Rio Blanco Detention facility booked in four and released five. The Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals and MPD with one. The jail is currently housing 11 inmates. There were three inmate transports to or from another facility.

There were no DUI arrests.

Like this: Like Loading...