Weekly Call Review: June 26-July 2, 2017

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

June 26-July 2, 2017

For the last week the dispatch center processed 698 phone calls, placing 212 outgoing calls, received 38 911 calls, and 75 calls for Meeker Police Department (MPD). A total of 182 calls for service were created, 101 for the Sheriff’s Office, 84 for MPD, and 14 calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). A total of five accidents were reported throughout the county.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 21 traffic stops issuing 15 warnings, five summons and one traffic arrest while the MPD had 17 stops issuing 15 warnings and two citations.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Office included 22 agency assists, three 911 misdials, seven civil papers served, three business checks, six citizen assists, three civil calls, two disturbances, one domestic violence, five motorist assists, two suspicious incidents, two traffic accidents, four each for traffic complaints, VIN inspections and warrant arrests.

MPD calls included nine agency assists, three 911 hangups, six animal calls, 11 business checks, one child abuse, four citizen assists, five disturbance calls, one domestic violence, one missing person, two restraining order violations, five suspicious incidents, one theft, four traffic accidents, two VIN inspections and two warrant arrests.

Meeker Fire and Rescue responded to one hospital transfer, one traffic accident, one alarm, one BLM fire assist and four ambulance calls.

There were 17 arrests and 13 releases, two transports and the Detention Center currently has 17 inmates.

There were six assists to Colorado State Patrol.

There were two DUI arrests.

