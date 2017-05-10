Weekly Call Review: May 4, 2017

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

April 24-30, 2017

For the last week the dispatch center processed 403 phone calls, placeing 127 outgoing calls, received 15 911 calls, and 42 calls for Meeker Police Department (MPD). A total of 113 calls for service were created, 76 for the Sheriff’s Office, 41 for MPD, and five calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). A total of three accidents were reported throughout the county.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 29 traffic stops issuing seven citations and 22 warnings while the MPD had eight stop with seven warnings and one citation.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Deputies included 13 agency assists, 13 animal calls, two citizen assists, one domestic violence, one fraud, one traffic accident, two traffic complaints, two traffic hazards and three warrant arrests.

MPD calls included five agency assists, two 911 hangup/misdials, two alarms, nine animal calls, two business checks, one child abuse, three incidents, one traffic accident, one unattended death, two VIN inspections and one warrant arrest.

Meeker Fire and Rescue responded to one report of gas at a business, one standby, one hospital transfer and two ambulance calls.

There were five arrests and six releases, the detention center currently has 10 inmates.

There was one assist to Colorado State Patrol.

There were no DUI arrests.

Like this: Like Loading...