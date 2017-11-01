Weekly Call Review: Oct. 16-22, 2017

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

Oct. 16-22, 2017

For the last week the dispatch center processed 589 phone calls, receiving 38 911 calls, answered 43 calls for Meeker Police Department (MPD) and placed 165 outgoing phone calls. A total of 158 calls for service were created, 89 for the Sheriff’s Office, 66 for MPD, and 11 calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). There were four auto crashes reported throughout the county, two involving elk or deer.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 20 traffic stops issuing four summons and one arrest, while MPD had 22 stops issuing six summons.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Office included 15 agency assists, three 911 hang ups, one alarm, 10 animal calls, four civil papers served, two motorist assists, two suspicious incidents, three traffic complaints, two traffic hazards, three trespass incidents, seven warrant arrests and one each: attended death, business check, civil, domestic violence, DUI, harassment, search and rescue, traffic accident, VIN inspection.

Meeker Police Department calls included six agency assists, four 911 hangups, 11 animal calls, nine business checks, three theft reports, two VIN inspections, two motorist assists and one each: citizen assist, domestic violence, harassment, traffic complaint.

There were 11 calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue, six ambulance requests, two facility transports, one search and rescue and one wildland fire.

There were four assists for Colorado State Patrol.

Rio Blanco Detention facility booked in 12 and released nine and currently have 18 inmates. There were three inmate transports to or from other facilities.

There was one DUI arrest.

Like this: Like Loading...