Weekly Call Review: Oct. 16-22 and Oct. 30-Nov. 5

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

Oct. 16-22, 2017

For the last week the dispatch center processed 562 phone calls, receiving 18 911 calls, answered 63 calls for Meeker Police Department (MPD) and placed 132 outgoing phone calls.. A total of 190 calls for service were created, 110 for the Sheriff’s Office, 79 for MPD and 10 calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). There were four auto crashes reported throughout the county, two involving elk or deer.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 56 traffic stops issuing five summons, while MPD had 20 stops issuing no summons.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Office included nine agency assists, one accidental death, one alarm, 10 animal calls, six civil papers served, two citizen assist, thee motorist assists, one narcotics, two suspicious incidents, four traffic complaints, two traffic hazards, two warrant arrests and one each: DUI, business check and criminal mischief.

MPD calls included 11 agency assists, three 911 hang ups, four animal calls, eight business checks, two theft reports, five citizen assists, three civil calls, three motorist assists, six suspicious incidents, five VIN inspections and one each: burglary, DUI, disturbance, domestic violence, missing person and trespass.

There were nine calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue, seven ambulance requests, one alarm and one accidental death.

There were two assists for Colorado State Patrol.

Rio Blanco Detention facility booked in eight and released nine and currently have 18 inmates. There was one inmate transport to or from other facilities.

There were two DUI arrests.

Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2017

For the last week the dispatch center processed 450 phone calls, receiving 16 911 calls, answered 49 calls for Meeker Police Department (MPD) and placed 124 outgoing phone calls. A total of 129 calls for service were created, 56 for the Sheriff’s Office, 67 for MPD and 10 calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). There were eight auto crashes reported throughout the county, five involving elk or deer.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted five traffic stops issuing one summons and one arrest, while MPD had 19 stops issuing one summons.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Office included 12 agency assists, five animal calls, two abandoned 911 calls, three civil papers served, six business checks, two civil calls, two suspicious incidents, three traffic accidents, three traffic hazards, and one each: citizen assist, motorist assist, restraining order violation, theft, traffic complaint, trespass, VIN inspection and warrant arrest.

MPD calls included four agency assists, three 911 hang ups, five animal calls, 23 business checks,two motorist assists, three suspicious incidents, two traffic complaints, two VIN inspections and one each: civil, domestic violence, fraud, theft, traffic accident and traffic hazard.

There were 10 calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue, two accidents, four ambulance requests, one alarm, one facility transport and two wildland fires.

There were four assists for Colorado State Patrol.

Rio Blanco Detentions facility booked in five and released seven and currently have 15 inmates. There was three inmate transports to or from other facilities.

There were no DUI arrests.

