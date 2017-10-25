Weekly Call Review: October 2-8, 2017

The following information is a weekly review of the calls for service that were reported to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Communications Office. If you have any questions or would like an explanation of the call types listed please call 878-9600. We will not regularly post any information as to the names or addresses on any incident.

October 2-8, 2017

For the last week the dispatch center processed 598 phone calls, receiving 15 911 calls, 61 calls for Meeker Police Department and placed 170 outgoing phone calls. A total of 134 calls for service were created, 66 for the Sheriff’s Office, 69 for MPD, and 15 calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). There were four auto crashes reported throughout the county.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 21 traffic stops issuing three summons, while the MPD had 16 stops with four summons.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Office included 11 agency assists, one 911 hang up, one alarm, six animal calls, one business check, five citizen assists, one disturbance, one missing person, three motorist assists, one narcotics arrest, one car crash, two traffic hazards, one trespass and one warrant arrest.

MPD calls included 11 agency assists, three 911 hang ups, six animal calls, 16 business checks, two citizen assists, one civil, two disturbances, one fraud, one harassment, two motorist assists, four suspicious incidents, one theft, one each for vehicle crash, traffic complaint and VIN inspection.

There were 10 calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue responding to one car crash, two medical transports, five ambulance requests and two fire calls.

There were seven assists for Colorado State Patrol.

Rio Blanco Detention facility booked in six and released seven and currently have 18 inmates. They had three inmate transports to or from other facilities.

There were no DUI arrests.

October 9-15, 2017

For the last week the dispatch center processed 552 phone calls, receiving 14 911 calls, 53 calls for MPD and placed 165 outgoing phone calls.. A total of 178 calls for service were created, 106 for the Sheriff’s Office, 73 for MPD, and 15 calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue. (Please note the department breakdown of calls reflects a different number because of incidents with multiple agency response). There were 10 auto crashes reported throughout the county, four involving elk or deer.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted 38 traffic stops issuing six summons, while the MPD had 24 stops with one summons.

Other calls for the Sheriff’s Office included 18 agency assists, three 911 hang ups, three alarms, six animal calls, one civil paper served, four business checks, two citizen assists, one harassment, three motorist assists, four suspicious incidents, three thefts, four traffic complaints, four traffic hazards, two VIN inspections and five warrant arrests.

MPD calls included four agency assists, one alarm, four animal calls, 15 business checks, six citizen assists, three motorist assists, three suspicious incidents, two traffic complaints, four VIN inspections and one each: civil, fraud, gas skip, property, theft and warrant arrest.

There were no calls for Meeker Fire and Rescue.

There were 10 assists for Colorado State Patrol.

Rio Blanco Detention facility booked in 10 and released 13 and currently have 14 inmates. There were two inmate transports to or from other facilities.

There were no DUI arrests.

Like this: Like Loading...