Weight loss workshop July 18

July 17, 2017

MEEKER | Join us for an Ideal You introductory workshop Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m. in the Hugus Building seminar room upstairs, 592 Main St. Learn more about our medically designed weight loss method and lifestyle. With our four-phase, easy-to-follow protocol you will be able to lose weight, maintain lean muscle mass and learn to keep the pounds off.

Meeker

Community education registration open

January 21, 2011

MEEKER | The following exciting classes are still available for registration: Oil Painting Workshop – January 22 with artist Robert Harper. Digital Photography Workshop — January 15 with professional photographer Dale Hallebach. Related

