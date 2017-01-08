Western Exposures welcomes new broker

MEEKER | Western Exposures Realty LLC proudly announces that Carolyn Plumb has joined its team as an associate broker. Plumb has successfully owned and operated three retail businesses and been the co-owner and treasurer of Lumberco, Inc. with holdings that included a lumberyard and Ace Hardware Building Material Center. She held the position of chief financial officer for 26 years. After many years in the building industry, Plumb has a proficient knowledge of commercial and residential real estate.

While running their commercial business, Plumb and her husband also owned and operated a ranch in Eagle, Colo., for 10 years. For the past 15 years, they have managed their cattle ranch in the Maybell and Meeker areas that includes a big game hunting operation.

Plumb realizes that purchases for homes, land and ranches are perhaps the largest investment people will make in their lifetime. Firsthand knowledge of the details of these purchases is very important and she is looking forward to assisting in these acquisitions. She is pleased to be an associate broker with Western Exposures Realty LLC with her longtime friends, Onea and Michelle Miller, and her grandson, Alex Plumb, who is also an associate broker at the company.

