White River Conservation District recognizes supporters

January 28, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker, Slider 0

Partners and supporters of the White River Conservation District were recognized during the district’s annual meeting. From left, Shawn Whitmore, Williams​; Scott Robertson, Douglas Creek Conservation District (CD) board member; Jim Amick, White River CD board member; Bill Lake, White River CD board member; Margie Joy, White River CD board member; Gary Moyer, White River CD vice president; Neil Brennan, White River CD president; Aaron Bennett, Enterprise Products. Courtesy Photo

MEEKER | Thriving Rio Blanco County community partnerships were recognized at the White River Conservation District’s annual meeting Friday with many landowners, energy companies and local, state and federal agency representatives participating in the celebration.
Following a great meal from Ma Famiglia, executive director Callie Hendrickson gave a report on the district’s activities focused on the Land and Natural Resources Plan and Policies developed in partnership with Rio Blanco County. She also expressed the board’s appreciation for the energy industry and the county for all their support the past year and into the future following the reduction in income that the district will receive due to a mill levy correction.
The district recognized Enterprise Products, Williams and XTO for their combined commitment of $225,000 to the districts during the next two years. The Rio Blanco County Commissioners were also recognized for their financial support and partnership.
County residents who served on the Land and Natural Resources Plan and Policies (Plan) steering committee were presented certificates for their many hours of input and review to develop a comprehensive, effective and user friendly plan.
Colorado Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Services Director Les Owens was the keynote speaker. He discussed the challenges facing public lands and the value of the districts’ land use plan in future federal lands planning.
“The districts are grateful for the support of so many landowners, oil and gas industry, and Rio Blanco County Commissioners. With their support, we will continue promoting the wise use of natural resources,” said Hendrickson.

Related Articles

No Picture
Meeker

District hosts annual barbecue June 27

June 19, 2008 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER — White River and Douglas Creek Conservation District is hosting its annual barbecue for associate members and sponsors on Friday, June 27 at 7 p.m. at the Plant Center. There will be a tour […]

No Picture
County

Letter to the Editor: Conservation District board member explains resignation

July 21, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0

Dear Editor: On May 12, 2014, I resigned my position as a board member of the White River Conservation District. Related

Meeker

District of the Year…

December 23, 2015 Special to the Herald Times 0

Board members of the White River Conservation District attended the Colorado Association of Conservation Districts annual meeting in Beaver Creek on Nov. 16-19. The district was presented with the “District of the Year” award by […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*