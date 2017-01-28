White River Conservation District recognizes supporters

MEEKER | Thriving Rio Blanco County community partnerships were recognized at the White River Conservation District’s annual meeting Friday with many landowners, energy companies and local, state and federal agency representatives participating in the celebration.

Following a great meal from Ma Famiglia, executive director Callie Hendrickson gave a report on the district’s activities focused on the Land and Natural Resources Plan and Policies developed in partnership with Rio Blanco County. She also expressed the board’s appreciation for the energy industry and the county for all their support the past year and into the future following the reduction in income that the district will receive due to a mill levy correction.

The district recognized Enterprise Products, Williams and XTO for their combined commitment of $225,000 to the districts during the next two years. The Rio Blanco County Commissioners were also recognized for their financial support and partnership.

County residents who served on the Land and Natural Resources Plan and Policies (Plan) steering committee were presented certificates for their many hours of input and review to develop a comprehensive, effective and user friendly plan.

Colorado Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Services Director Les Owens was the keynote speaker. He discussed the challenges facing public lands and the value of the districts’ land use plan in future federal lands planning.

“The districts are grateful for the support of so many landowners, oil and gas industry, and Rio Blanco County Commissioners. With their support, we will continue promoting the wise use of natural resources,” said Hendrickson.

Like this: Like Loading...