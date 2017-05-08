White River Electric buys Mexican House property on Market St.

MEEKER | Location, location, location is a popular saying in the real estate business. And location was the key factor in White River Electric Association’s decision to buy the property located at 624 Market St. which is home to the popular Mexican House Restaurant. The purchase was completed in December 2016.

WREA reaffirmed its strong presence in Meeker’s core downtown business area with its investment in its remodeled headquarters located at 233 Sixth St. WREA’s shop is located across the street at 668 Market St.

Prior to the remodel, WREA determined it was important to maintain its headquarters at its current location and not move out of town as many other electric cooperatives have across the State of Colorado. This commitment to the vitality of Meeker’s downtown and core business area also meant WREA was somewhat landlocked for future site growth. After a lengthy review process, WREA decided it was the right time to explore the purchase of the adjacent property which had been on the market for several years.

Purchasing the property was a safeguard for future expansion according to WREA’s General Manager Alan Michalewicz. “WREA doesn’t see any immediate need for the development of this site, but buying the property will keep that option open,” Michalewicz said.

Until then, WREA is pleased to have Arturo Rodriguez and the Mexican House as its tenants. “The Mexican House does a great job and we are thrilled to maintain the status quo,” Michalewicz said.

According to WREA, owning a commercial restaurant property is unusual in the electric cooperative world, but White River has always been somewhat unique.

“In the end the location did make the difference,” said Michalewicz.

