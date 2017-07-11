Wildfire Update: Tuesday, July 11

Photo Credit: Kyle Frary/BLM

Wilson Fire update

Fire personnel suspended their work several times yesterday for safety reasons when a storm cell with strong winds and lightning moved through the area in the afternoon. Despite the temporary delays, yesterday’s planned burnout operations were very successful. Crews burned along a fire line that had been built on the eastern side of the fire the day before. There is now a completed line from the northeastern corner of the fire around the east side to the southwest end. A perimeter map is posted on http://bit.ly/2v8nFT3

Today’s plan calls for continued burnout operations and containment efforts on the remaining portions of the fire. Burning operations will be contingent upon favorable weather conditions. In addition to light rain last night, gusts and thunderstorm activity are predicted to move through the area again this afternoon. Five crews and four engines will be supported by both a Type 2 and Type 3 helicopter.

Similar to yesterday, light to moderate smoke may be visible in the afternoon.

Deer Gulch Fire

The Deer Gulch Fire, located at mile marker 4 Rio Blanco County 5, is currently reported at 43 acres and 50 percent containment. There has been little fire growth or fire activity in the past 24 hours, but personnel are continuing work in the area, improving the fire line and mopping up burned areas. During mop up, firefighters reinforce containment lines and reduce residual smoke by extinguishing and removing burning or hot material near control lines and preventing logs from rolling into unburned areas.

Most of the fire is on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land and a small amount of private land. No structures are threatened.

A temporary flight restriction remains in place around the fire to allow air operations to safely operate.

Drone use around fires has shut down operations on a number of fires throughout the West this season. Unauthorized use of unmanned aircraft, also known as UAS, drones, or remote-controlled model aircraft, endangers lives of pilots and firefighters when used in a fire area.

