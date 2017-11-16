Willy Wonka performances Nov. 16-18

Meeker | The Meeker Arts and Cultural Council’s Center Stage Youth Theatre Group proudly presents “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Jr.” at the Meeker High School auditorium Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at the door: $7 for adults. Meeker Elementary and Barone Middle School students free with a paid adult.

