Willy Wonka performances Nov. 16-18

Meeker | The Meeker Arts and Cultural Council’s Center Stage Youth Theatre Group proudly presents “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Jr.” at the Meeker High School auditorium Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at the door: $7 for adults. Meeker Elementary and Barone Middle School students free with a paid adult.
Related Articles
MACC to meet Monday at 6:30 p.m.
October 6, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER | The Meeker Arts and Cultural Council will meet Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the old elementary school. Related
Arts council selects officers
March 11, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I The Meeker Arts and Cultural Council, Inc., (MACC) met March 5 to ratify articles of incorporation and select a board of directors and officers to guide the organization into a very worthwhile program […]
Guest Editorial: MACC endorses college credit for arts curriculum
October 18, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I The Meeker Arts and Cultural Council has endorsed and encouraged the new National Core Arts Standards as provided by the Educational Theatre Association (EDTA), which sponsors the International Thespian Society, recognizing outstanding high […]
