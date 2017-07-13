Wilson Creek, Deer Gulch wildfires partially contained

In what is becoming a busy fire season, a Wyoming Hotshot on the Wilson Fire north of Meeker ignites the interior of a burn unit during backburn procedures. A flare makes it easier to ignite fire in areas of the unit more difficult to access on foot and helps keep firefighters safe.

As of press time Wednesday, the Wilson Fire nine miles north of Meeker had burned 350 acres and was 25 percent contained.

The lightning-caused fire started Friday, July 7 in a rugged and remote area off Rio Blanco County Road 9. Crews—132 personnel—were working on burnout operations Tuesday and Wednesday to mitigate the fire’s spread and minimize future impacts from erosion.
The Deer Gulch Fire southwest of Meeker off County Road 5 is also believed to be lightning-caused and started Saturday, July 8. Forty-five personnel, including two hand crews and five hotshots, were working Tuesday and Wednesday to construct a fireline around the perimeter of the 43-acre fire. As of press time, the perimeter was 50 percent contained. Most of the fire is on BLM land.
Residents are urged to use caution while driving in the fire areas, and be aware of firefighters and equipment along the roads.

