Wilson Fire update from BLM Colorado Fire : The 21-acre #WilsonFire was reported Friday (7/7) at about 7 p.m. The Wilson Fire, located approximately 9 miles north of Meeker, is burning on lands administered by BLM as well as private lands. Currently on the scene are one Type 1 IHC, one Type 2 helicopter, one Type 3 helicopter, several engines and miscellaneous overhead.