Wilson Fire Update

July 8, 2017 Niki Turner Meeker 0

Wilson Fire update from BLM Colorado Fire: The 21-acre #WilsonFire was reported Friday (7/7) at about 7 p.m. The Wilson Fire, located approximately 9 miles north of Meeker, is burning on lands administered by BLM as well as private lands. Currently on the scene are one Type 1 IHC, one Type 2 helicopter, one Type 3 helicopter, several engines and miscellaneous overhead.
 
Rio Blanco County Undersheriff Brice Glasscock said the fire is in a difficult to reach location, except by helicopter. The person who called the fire in on Friday said he saw a lightning strike in the area earlier.

