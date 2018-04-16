‘Win a Tree’ essay contest

MEEKER | Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan (ERBM) Recreation and Park District will be celebrating Arbor Day with the chance to win one of three trees. To be eligible to win a tree, the public is invited to write a one page essay titled “Why I Want a Tree” and submit it to guest services at the Meeker Recreation Center by April 20. Essay must include a name and contact number. The top three essays will each win a tree. ERBM staff will help with the planting of each awarded tree. Essay winners will be revealed at an Arbor Day tree planting celebration at noon on April 27 at Town Park.
Related Articles
Youngsters play hoops for local charities
January 14, 2014 Bobby Gutierrez 0
MEEKER I Ten teams ranging from third- to eighth-grade participated in the fourth annual Hoops for Charity three-on-three basketball tournament Monday, benefiting local charities. Related
35,000 …
December 20, 2016 Niki Turner 0
In celebration of their 35th anniversary, the ERBM Recreation & Park District has been promoting the goal of reaching 35,000 visits in 2016. This feat was reached on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. when […]
Community Calendar: October 27, 2016
October 27, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0
– The Meeker Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. the second Monday of each month (excluding holidays). The next meeting will be Nov. 14. We will be discussing “The Little Paris Bookshop” by Nina […]
Leave a Reply