‘Win a Tree’ essay contest

MEEKER | Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan (ERBM) Recreation and Park District will be celebrating Arbor Day with the chance to win one of three trees. To be eligible to win a tree, the public is invited to write a one page essay titled “Why I Want a Tree” and submit it to guest services at the Meeker Recreation Center by April 20. Essay must include a name and contact number. The top three essays will each win a tree. ERBM staff will help with the planting of each awarded tree. Essay winners will be revealed at an Arbor Day tree planting celebration at noon on April 27 at Town Park.
Related Articles
Fishing is fun…
June 15, 2013 Bobby Gutierrez 0
Many kids and their families showed up at Circle Park in Meeker on Saturday to enjoy Youth Fishing Day, sponsored by the Colorado Division of Parks and the ERBM Recreation and Park District. Related
Register now for baseball, softball
February 27, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I The Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation & Park District will not be offering youth baseball or softball (9 years and older) this summer, but will instead be supporting Little League. All registration for […]
ERBM Triathlon Results
June 28, 2012 Bobby Gutierrez 0
Sprint and Super-Sprint Triathlon 2012 Sprint Triathlon Results – Overall Team Team Time Age Gender City Bob and Diana Lange 1:45.50 45 M/F Meeker Super-Sprint Triathlon Results – Overall Team Sidney Kabotie, Carlos Perez and […]
Leave a Reply