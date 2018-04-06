‘Win a Tree’ essay contest

MEEKER | Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan (ERBM) Recreation and Park District will be celebrating Arbor Day with the chance to win one of three trees. To be eligible to win a tree, the public is invited to write a one page essay titled “Why I Want a Tree” and submit it to guest services at the Meeker Recreation Center by April 20. Essay must include a name and contact number. The top three essays will each win a tree. ERBM staff will help with the planting of each awarded tree. Essay winners will be revealed at an Arbor Day tree planting celebration at noon on April 27 at Town Park.
