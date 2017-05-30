Related Articles
A passion for quilting pays off for patients
July 26, 2015 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I On July 14, the Rio Blanco Stitchers met at the new Pioneers Medical Center to distribute quilts the members had made for the residents of the Walbridge Wing. Related
Letter to the Editor: Thank you for good work on new gazebo
August 8, 2010 Special to the Herald Times 0
Dear Editor, We are writing on behalf of the Walbridge Memorial Wing and Pioneers Medical Center. We would like to extend a huge thank you to the many volunteers and donors who have made the […]
All going well with plans for hospital to open during 2015
June 5, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I Construction of the new Pioneers Medical Center is on track with a target opening date of June 2015. “We are thrilled with the progress made this spring,” said Ken Harman, Pioneers Medical Center […]
