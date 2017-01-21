Winter Blast 2017 Photos

January 21, 2017 Caitlin Walker Meeker, Slider 0

AIRBORNE … Mathias Cale got some air while competing at the Cardboard Derby at Winter Blast on Jan. 14. Mathias clocked the fastest time of the day with 9.97 seconds. Below, Cale is pictured with trophy for the Cardboard Derby fastest time. Courtesy Photo

Related Articles

No Picture
Meeker

Sanderson Hills Park dedication Sept. 21

September 15, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER I The grand opening celebration for Sanderson Hills Park, located at 1091 Sanderson Dr., will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Sept. 21, and the public is invited to attend the event. […]

No Picture
Meeker

MACC offers free arts seminars

March 29, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER I The Meeker Arts and Cultural Council [MACC] and the ERBM Recreation and Parks District in cooperation with the Meeker High School, will offer free enrichment seminars by Colorado Mesa University Theatre Arts Department […]

No Picture
Meeker

ERBM Basketball Events

January 3, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER I A couple of events are on slate for Friday and next week, sponsored by the ERBM Recreation District in the next 10 days, and both are open to the public. On Friday is […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*