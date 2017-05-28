Women’s fly fishing, shooting clinic June 10

RBC | Women interested in learning the basics of fly fishing and how to handle and shoot a shotgun safely are invited to a women-only “Cast ‘n’ Blast” clinic in Kremmling, Saturday, June 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Designed for novices 18 and older, no experience or equipment is required. Participants should dress for the elements and bring all necessary supplies, including water, insect repellent and sunscreen. Lunch, snacks and drinks will be provided.

The class fee is $20 and pre-registration is required. Call Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Hot Sulphur Springs office at 970-725-6200 to register. Space is limited and the seminar is expected to fill quickly.

Participants are reminded that the class is not a hunter education course, which is required to purchase a hunting license. To find a hunter education course, go tocpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/HunterEducation.aspx, or call your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office.

“Cast ‘n’ Blast” is offered through Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Hunter Outreach Program. The program includes workshops, clinics, seminars and educational hunts that focus on teaching the skills, ethics and traditions of hunting to novice youth and women.

