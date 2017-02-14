Wood Anniversary … February 14, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Anniversary, Milestones, Slider 0 Dan and Jean Wood of Meeker are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards can be sent to Dan and Jean Wood at P.O. Box N, Meeker, CO 81641. Dan married Jean Stoner on Feb. 17, 1967, in Ft. Collins, Colo. Their marriage was blessed in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Silt, Colo., on April 4, 1971. They raised five children: Juli Guinn (deceased), Russ Wood (Tammy) of Colorado Springs, Dani Powell (Brett) of Sterling, Ray Wood (Dawn) of Golden, and Kati Wood (deceased); and have seven grandchildren Andrew, Jesse, Dylan, Zane, Sean, Jace and Skyler. They will be celebrating with their family at home. Courtesy Photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
