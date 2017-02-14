Wood Anniversary …

February 14, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Anniversary, Milestones, Slider 0

Dan and Jean Wood of Meeker are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards can be sent to Dan and Jean Wood at P.O. Box N, Meeker, CO 81641. Dan married Jean Stoner on Feb. 17, 1967, in Ft. Collins, Colo. Their marriage was blessed in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Silt, Colo., on April 4, 1971. They raised five children: Juli Guinn (deceased), Russ Wood (Tammy) of Colorado Springs, Dani Powell (Brett) of Sterling, Ray Wood (Dawn) of Golden, and Kati Wood (deceased); and have seven grandchildren Andrew, Jesse, Dylan, Zane, Sean, Jace and Skyler. They will be celebrating with their family at home. Courtesy Photo

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*