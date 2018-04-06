WRBM Easter Festivities {Photos}

The WRBM pool Easter egg hunt took place Thursday, March 29. Seventy-three kids attended the event. There was a total of $550 in the pool. WRBM would like to give a big “thank you” to Ed Miller and his family for the donation of $150 in gold coins. We could not have done it without their support. The glow-in-the-dark egg hunt took place on Friday, March 30 with 45 kids participating. Easter eggs with glow sticks were hidden all over Elks Park. Once all the eggs were found kids got to draw a number and pick a prize. Everyone received a prize.

WRBM COURTESY PHOTOS

Like this: Like Loading...