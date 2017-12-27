WREA to allocate additional capital credits

MEEKER | White River Electric Association is pleased to notify its members that it recently allocated additional capital credits to members from 1995-2006. In 2017, WREA returned $1.3 million to WREA members who had electric service in 1997-1998 and adopted a resolution to allocate past and future Tri- State G&T capital credits to its members as well. As a result, WREA recently allocated additional G&T and associated co-op capital credit allocations for members who had service from 1995-2006. These allocations will be retired or “paid out” per the WREA board’s approval in the coming years. Please contact WREA to determine the amount allocated to you or with questions regarding the special allocation.

Like this: Like Loading...