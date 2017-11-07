WREA’s phone number incorrect in book

November 7, 2017 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs 0

MEEKER | For the second year in a row, the Dex Century Link Steamboat Springs/Craig/Meeker phone book has listed the wrong phone number for White River Electric Association. WREA’s phone number remains 970-878-5041. DEX has listed 970-878-3586 for the second year in a row. Due to Century Link’s error, WREA activated the listed phone number; so if a member calls 970-878-3586 it will ring through to WREA. WREA apologies for this inconvenience and encourages members to continue using the WREA main number at 970-878-5041. WREA notified DEX last year of the error, requested that the error be corrected and has already called again to notify them of this year’s error. WREA will continue to work to assist Dex Century Link in their efforts to correct this situation. Please call 970-878-5041 if you have any questions.

Related Articles

No Picture
Meeker

WREA hosts 29th annual golf tournament

June 25, 2013 Bobby Gutierrez 0

MEEKER I For the past 29 years, the White River Electric Association has brought employees, friends and business associates together for a fun, yet competitive five-person scramble golf tournament at Meeker Golf Course each June. […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply