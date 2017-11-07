WREA’s phone number incorrect in book

MEEKER | For the second year in a row, the Dex Century Link Steamboat Springs/Craig/Meeker phone book has listed the wrong phone number for White River Electric Association. WREA’s phone number remains 970-878-5041. DEX has listed 970-878-3586 for the second year in a row. Due to Century Link’s error, WREA activated the listed phone number; so if a member calls 970-878-3586 it will ring through to WREA. WREA apologies for this inconvenience and encourages members to continue using the WREA main number at 970-878-5041. WREA notified DEX last year of the error, requested that the error be corrected and has already called again to notify them of this year’s error. WREA will continue to work to assist Dex Century Link in their efforts to correct this situation. Please call 970-878-5041 if you have any questions.
