Wrestling camp … January 27, 2018 Special to the Herald Times Rangely Sports, RHS Wrestling, Sports 0 Twenty-five Rangely wrestlers attended a week-long wrestling camp last week in Rangely. Proceeds from the camp will be used to help take the Jr. High wrestling team to regionals and state. All that attended learned the basics and more advanced techniques. "I was proud of all of the competitors, and hope they can use the tools that were taught to them in their upcoming youth wrestling season," said coach Jeff LeBleu. Pictured are: (front row) Ashton Hacking, Kameron Harvey, Asher Brixius, Liam Geer, Keyton Elam, Kanden LeBleu, Rylee Moore and Cole Odom. (Second row) Carmella Fortunato, Josephine Hamblin, Ethan Hacking, Corbin Hamblin, Bryson Elam, Christian Fortunato, Cooper Fielder, Landon Carlson, Anthony Dorris. (Back row) Mariah Henson, Zane Varner, coach Robby Elam, Braxton Moore, Chase Dowling, Braden Lucas, coach Buck, coach Dirt Claude, coach Mike Chism. Not pictured are Kasen LeBleu, Brent Contrell, Kobey Chism, Ben Bertoch, Gage Nielsen, Colin Zadra, Reid Zadra, Harleigh Prater, Gage Prater, Korbin Gibson. The coaches would like to thank the parents for allowing us to work with your kids and also a big thank you to Brielle Smuts for organizing the camp for us. COURTESY PHOTO
