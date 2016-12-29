Wrestling Clinic today …

December 29, 2016 Special to the Herald Times Features, Meeker Sports, Sports 0

In the spirit of the Christmas season, former MHS graduate and four-time All-American Joe LeBlanc, pictured in a file photo surrounded by young wrestlers, will host a free wrestling clinic today in Meeker’s wrestling room from 9 a.m. until noon. The clinic is open to all wrestlers of all ages wanting to get mat time during the Christmas vacation. Bobby Gutierrez photo

Related Articles

The Moyer family, including Don, Larry, Beverly, Merle Dean, Dick and niece Jewell Kindler, shared their family’s amazing history of homesteading 160 acres on Lime Kiln.
Features

My version of “The Day on Lime Kiln”

September 30, 2012 Hallie Blunt 0

MEEKER I At the risk of making my “Old School” beliefs completely transparent, I am going to write my version of the day On Lime Kiln, where I was so fortunate to learn that the […]

phMKparrwedding
Meeker

The bus driver and the teacher

February 24, 2012 Hallie Blunt 0

MEEKER I Searching for the perfect quote to describe a teacher of 40 years and a bus driver of 35 years it becomes obvious that great words are said by minds who had exceptional influences […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply