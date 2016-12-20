Yamaha awards $19K grant to Wagon Wheel OHV club

Special to the Herald Times

MEEKER | The Wagon Wheel OHV Club is pleased to announce it has received a Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative grant of $19,398 for the 2017 Patterson Park Trail Project in cooperation with the Blanco Ranger District of the White River National Forest. The grant will also provide tools and OHV dump trailers for the Club’s use when annually clearing and maintaining OHV trails. The grant was awarded as part of Yamaha’s Outdoor Access Initiative promoting safe, responsible riding and sustaining riding areas.

The grant provides hand tools, chainsaws, safety equipment, and two small dump trailers to use for annual trail clearing and maintenance, and to implement special trail projects. A storage unit will also be purchased through the grant. Geo-grid and gravel will be purchased through the grant to stabilize the Patterson Park Trail #2292 where it passes through a wet meadow and crosses a stream. Due to the wet conditions, trail braiding has occurred, causing resource damage and erosion. This project will be in partnership with the Forest Service.

The Wagon Wheel OHV Club has become more active in the area to address resource and safety issues on trails, and to insure future motorized and non-motorized access and maintain riding privileges. The Club is pursuing additional grants and community financial support.

Club information can be accessed through Facebook or within the Wagon Wheel Trails website. Riders and businesses in the area can support motorized recreation and insure trails remain open for all users through safe and responsible riding by joining the Wagon Wheel OHV Club.

Like this: Like Loading...