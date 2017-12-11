You can recycle those cans of old paint at Rangely True Value; no charge for drop off

RANGELY | Residents of Rangely and surrounding towns now have a new convenient option to recycle their unwanted paint. Rangely True Value, located at 105 W. Main St. in Rangely, is now accepting unused and unwanted paint from the community. There is no charge to drop-off paint.

The paint recycling program—which is available throughout Colorado—is made possible by PaintCare. The PaintCare program makes it easy and convenient for residents in Rangely and across Colorado to recycle their unwanted paint.

PaintCare held a free paint recycling event in Rangely this summer, collecting 300 gallons of unused, unwanted paint from residents and businesses.

“Rangely True Value joins more than 150 drop off sites across Colorado that are accepting unused, unwanted cans of latex and oil-based paint, stain and varnish from households and professional house painters,” said Kevin Lynch, manager of the Colorado PaintCare program. “All of the participating drop-off sites play a key role in making sure unused paint is disposed of properly.”

Rangely True Value is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They will accept all paint brands, regardless of where they were purchased. Items that can be dropped off for recycling include most house paints, primers, stains, sealers, and clear top coatings (varnish and shellac).

PaintCare will transport the collected paint from the drop-off sites to processing facilities, where it will be remixed into recycled-content paint, used as fuel, made into other products or, in the case of some unrecyclable paint, it will be dried out and properly disposed.

While there is no charge to drop paint off for recycling, a nominal fee is added to the price of paint sold in Colorado to fund all aspects of the program including paint collection, transportation, recycling, public outreach, and program administration. The fee varies by the size of container: 35 cents for pints and quarts, 75 cents for one gallon cans, and $1.60 for 5 gallon buckets.

For more information on the PaintCare program or to find a PaintCare drop-off site visit www.paintcare.org.

