Youth Mental Health First Aid Training

RANGELY | Friday, June 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the CNCC Weiss Conference Room, 500 Kennedy Dr., in Rangely. Free, sponsored by Northwest Colorado Community Health Partnership. Youth Mental Health first aid is an evidence-based, public health training program that teaches participants the signs and symptoms of mental health challenges or crisis, what to do in an emergency and where to turn for help. Topics include depression, anxiety, eating disorders, suicide, panic attacks, psychosis and substance use disorder. This class is open to the public and is appropriate for individuals who spend time with youth ages 12-18: social workers, youth counselors, teachers, coaches, school staff, parents, family members, etc. Participants must be 18+, and no prior training is required. Register online at http://www.mhfaco.org/findclass/attend/332. Space is limited. Lunch provided. Contact svalentino@ncchealthpartnership.org with any questions.
Related Articles
‘Climb Out of the Darkness’ event Saturday aids mental health
June 17, 2016 Heather Zadra 0
RANGELY I Climb Out of the Darkness®, the world’s largest event raising awareness of maternal mental health disorders, will hold a regional Climb in Rangely on Saturday. Related
National Alliance on mental illness meets
May 18, 2011 Special to the Herald Times 0
If you are someone who is dealing with a mental illness or you are a family member of an adult with mental illness then this group is for you. Related
Minding your mental health
May 17, 2011 Special to the Herald Times 0
Did you know? Mental illness affects one in five Americans? Nearly half of those affected do not seek treatment? Related
Leave a Reply