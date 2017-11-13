Youth theater group to present ‘Willy Wonka’ Nov. 16-18

MEEKER | The Meeker Arts and Cultural Council’s (MACC) Center Stage Youth Theatre Group proudly presents “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Jr.” at the Meeker High School auditorium, 500 School St., on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the door: $7 for adults; Meeker Elementary and Barone Middle School students free with a paid adult.

As the eighth musical production for the MACC Center Stage Youth Theatre Group since 2010, this delightful production features elementary and middle school students, some of whom are experienced thespians from prior productions, and some who are new to the performing arts experience. Meeker High School Drama Club and art students assist in production support roles.

This year’s production features the delicious adventures experienced by Charley on his visit to Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory in this captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl’s fantastical tale. Featuring the enchanting songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder and new songs by Leslie Bricusse (Jekyll & Hyde, Doctor Dolittle) and Anthony Newley, Willy Wonka Jr. is a “scrumdidilyumptious musical” guaranteed to delight everyone’s sweet tooth.

Willy Wonka, Jr. follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding five golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whoever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy.

Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats: the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charley who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka’s rules in the factory—or suffer the consequences.

Willy Wonka Jr. cast members include: Ruby Holliday as Willy Wonka, Sam Hightower as Mike Teavee; Haylie Rose as Ms. Teavee ; Haley Weston as Violet Beauregard; Averee Woodward as Mrs. Beauregard; Kate Lockwood as Veruca Salt; Eduardo Cordova as Mr. Salt; Joe Mckay as Augustus Gloop; Ainsley Selle as Mrs. Gloop; Allison Kobald as Phineous Trout; Brinley Barton as Matilda; Trent Sanders as James; Bella Blazon as Grandpa Joe; Trent Sanders as James; Finley Deming as Grandpa George; Allie Sanders as Grandma Georgina; Jayda May as Grandma Josephina; Ella Dunn as Mrs. Bucket; Gage Richardson as Charlie Bucket. Oompa Loompas are played by Rhiwan Williams, Finley Deming, Taylor Garcia, Clay Randall, Morrigan Smith, Taylor Hurtt, Becca Hood, Garrett Merz, Lissbeth Sanchez, Sydnie Keetch and Emma Berry. Candy man kids, cooks, and squirrels are played by Adi Selle, Ella Sitzman, Marina Sitzman, Sawyer May, Rayna VanRoenn, Emma Bauer, Brinley Barton and Trent Sanders. Bubble Gum Divas are played by Jayda May and Allie Sanders.

Production staff and crew include: Sophia Goedert, student director; Annelise Amack and Savana May, student choreographers; Mikalyla Cardile and Riley Pertile, student artists. Backstage managers, lighting and props crew includes: Shane Kobald, Gabriel Richardson, Natalie Hebert, Bren Crowe, Christopher Ashcraft, Adrian Sitzman, Mackenzie Keetch, Skylar Grimes, Julianna Cogswell, Oliver Holmes, Grace Roberts, Sam Smithers and Owen Ekhart.

Support Staff: Director, musical director and costume designer Shana Holliday; scenic designer and props Nancy Richardson; sound designer Matt Holliday; technical director Bob Amick; MACC president:Gary Zellers; scene construction, artistic design, programs and promotion Chris and Lynn Lockwood, John Kobald, Ben Quinn and MHS Arts class, Mandi Etheridge, Kari Jo Ruchti, Dawn Squire. Publicity and promotion: Rio Blanco Herald Times, KRAI Radio and KVEL Radio.

“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Jr.” is produced by special arrangement with Music Theater International.

For more information contact Mandi Etheridge at 970 878-9070.

Like this: Like Loading...