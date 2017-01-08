Yurt at Marvine…

January 8, 2017

New Year’s Eve offered the perfect conditions for a trek to the White River Nordic Council yurt on the Marvine trail. Visit the group’s Facebook page for information and details about upcoming events. The White River Snowmobile Club grooms the trail for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Niki Turner photo

