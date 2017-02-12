Candy sale benefits Rangely’s New Eden

RANGELY | Candy sale! The perfect gift for your Valentine! Homemade chocolates and hard candies. Buy at Sweetbriar on Main Street in Rangely Feb. 13-14 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. or at White River Market (ACE) Feb. 13 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. or Feb. 14 from 3-5 p.m. All proceeds benefit Rangely’s New Eden Pregnancy Care Services, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization.
Related Articles
Registration for CNCC open
February 15, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I Registration is open for Spring 2014 classes at the Meeker office of Colorado Northwestern Community College. Related
Locals earn degrees at UNC
May 22, 2011 Special to the Herald Times 0
Sarah Kathleen Sizemore of Meeker and Candace Briggs of Rangely earned degrees from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. Related
MES offers parent summer survival ideas
May 18, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER | “I’m Bored; What Can I Do?” is the topic of discussion as part of a Meeker Elementary School presentation of parent summer survival ideas offered Monday, May 20 at 6 p.m. at the […]