Cedar Ridges golf tournament April 21

RANGELY | The annual Cedar Ridges golf tournament will support the CNCC NIFA team’s trip to national competition. Entry fees are $200 a team or $50 for individuals. For details contact Kris Kauber: kriskauber@gmail.com.
