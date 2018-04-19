Community Calendar: April 19, 2018

– Projects in Grocery Sacks at Meeker Recreation Center from 1-4 p.m. April 20. Adults 18 and older, grab your crochet hooks and yarn and join us for an afternoon of crocheting, conversation and refreshments. Call 878-3403.

– Mother Son Bowling April 20 from 4-6 p.m. Mothers and sons of all ages are invited to an evening of bowling at Rifle Fireside Bowling Lanes. More information at www.erbmrec.com. ERBM Recreation and Park District, 970-878-3403.

– Children’s Chorale in Rangely. Since 1974 the Colorado Children’s Chorale has delighted audiences across the globe with their voices, choreography and enthusiasm. They’re coming to Rangely for a free performance Friday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the high school auditorium and will be recording at The TANK on Saturday, April 28.

– Arbor Day Tree Planting Celebration April 27 at noon. Join ERBM as they plant a tree at Town Park. Essay winners will also be announced. More information at www.erbmrec.com. ERBM Recreation and Park District, 970-878-3403.

– The Meeker Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. the second Monday of each month (excluding holidays). The next meeting will be May 14. We will be discussing “Hidden Figures” by Margot Shetterly. All interested readers are welcome. Stop by the Meeker Library for details.

– Tootsie Care Day at 290 Fourth St., May 12 from 12-3 p.m. Open to anyone 74 and under who has trouble with toenail trimming. Donations go the VFW and Auxiliary Scholarship fund.

– The Rangely Moms Group meets the first Thursday of each month from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church (207 S. Sunset Ave.) to help connect moms in our community. Any moms who have newborn through elementary aged children are welcome to join us for food, fellowship and fun. Childcare is provided. The first meeting is free. Subsequent meetings are $5. Scholarships are available if needed.

– Real-Tea Roundtable. Join real estate expert Suzan Pelloni for helpful hints on buying and selling property. The first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 a.m. at Wendll’s.

– Adult drop-in sports: Dodgeball Mondays at 7:30 p.m. in the MES gym. For 18 and older. Volleyball Tuesdays from 7:30-9 p.m. in the MES gym. Basketball Wednesdays from 7:30-9 p.m. in the MES gym. Pool Volleyball Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the MRC pool. Call 878-3403 for details.

– Storytime at the Rangely Regional Library Tuesdays at 10 a.m.

– Quilting Group. Tuesdays from 1-9 p.m. at the Meeker Public Library. All are welcome. Come during hours that fit your schedule. Bring your sewing machine and project. Making quilts for the Walbridge Wing and hospice care.

– Gentleman’s Club meeting every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Meeker Recreation Center and each Thursday at 9 a.m. at the VFW, 290 4th St. in Meeker.

– Game Day for adults 50-plus on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. in the Meeker Recreation Center lounge. Call 878-3403 or visit www.erbmrec.com.

– Children’s Story Hour Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the Meeker Public Library.

– Free Community Dinner every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at St. James’ Episcopal Church—Richards’ Hall, Fourth and Park.

– RBC Small Business Development Center available for guidance at Mountain Valley Bank the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Rebecca Gould, MVB mortgage lender, in the Meeker office twice a month to answer questions, assist with your mortgage needs. Call the Meeker office at 970-878-0103 for more details and/or to set up an appointment.

