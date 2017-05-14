Cottage Food training May 17

MEEKER | Anyone operating a food business from home kitchens and/or food vendors participating in Farmer’s Markets and other summer venues will benefit from this training. The training covers basic food safety, foods permissible in Colorado’s Cottage Food Act, ingredient labeling and disclaimer requirements, and special considerations for food preparation at high altitude. Completion of this training satisfies the State of Colorado’s food safety training for cottage food sellers and certifies participants for three years. There will be a morning session from 10 a.m. to noon and an afternoon session from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17. Pre-registration is required to plan for class materials. For further information, call 878-5227 to get on a class list, or stop by the CNCC Meeker Center at 345 Sixth St. on Tuesday or Wednesday to complete registrations. Registrations may be mailed to CNCC, PO Box 1542, faxed to 878-4145 or emailed to iris.franklin@cncc.edu.
Related Articles
Striegel receives national recognition
April 21, 2011 Bobby Gutierrez 0
Colorado Northwestern Community College Foundation’s 2011 dinner and dance was held last Saturday on the Rangely Campus, where a special announcement was made by CNCC president Russell George. Related
CNCC registration for spring classes open
January 9, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
Meeker | Registration is open for Spring 2017 and many January classes are starting very soon. Basic computers (Jan. 10): important for anyone with computer questions. Machine quilting (Jan. 11): individualized instruction and a fun […]
CNCC lists September class offerings
September 3, 2009 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I Colorado Northwestern Community College’s community education classes are open for registration for the following September classes: Related