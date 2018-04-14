ERBM releases 2017 annual report

MEEKER | The Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan (ERBM) Recreation and Park District has released its 2017 annual report that highlights the many accomplishments and challenges along with the future outlook for the district. The report is available to the public on the District’s website (www.ERBMrec.com) or may be viewed in printed version at district headquarters at the Meeker Recreation Center at 101 Ute Rd., in Meeker.
