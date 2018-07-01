Hear the stories of our veterans July 13

June 30, 2018 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs 0

RANGELY | Rangely Outdoor Museum invites you to hear our veterans’ stories. Come and honor our country’s heroes with a fireside, barbecue and dutch oven cooking. Bring your own chair. It will be held July 13, 2018, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Rangely Outdoor Museum, 200 Kennedy Dr.

Related Articles

No Picture
County

Free park entry for active-duty military, veterans and their families in August

July 31, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0

RBC I Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers free park entrance to active-duty military and veterans during the month of August as a result of House Bill 15-1045, signed into law May 27, 2015. “We appreciate […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply