Help CNCC’s flight team go to nationals

RANGELY | Show off your skills and help CNCC’s NIFA flight team get to nationals. We are calling all cooks to enter their best rib and/or chili recipe in a winner-take-all contest April 21 at Cedar Ridges Golf Course from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. No entry fee is required, simply bring enough for our judges and guests to enjoy. The rules are simple: red or green chili are both acceptable. The best overall chili will win the day. Beef or pork ribs only. Best overall wins. The overall winner for each category will win a one hour flight for two, provided by CNCC flight staff (a more than $200 value each). Anyone interested in entering either a rib or chili entry is asked to contact Angie at 970-675-3227 or email angela.miller@cncc.edu to request an entry packet to register your dish.
Related Articles
EnCana again provides area scholarships
March 12, 2009 Special to the Herald Times 1
RBC — EnCana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc., encourages high school seniors who are pursuing a degree in engineering, geology or geophysics at a four-year university, to see their school counselors to apply for its […]
Deer on campus…
February 19, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0
A deer on the Colorado Northwestern Community College’s campus in Rangely pauses in front of the large blue-and-orange tent near the school’s ice tower. The tent serves as a staging area for climbers and houses […]
A flock of flamingos have landed in Rangely area
June 25, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0
RANGELY I The high winds at times helped their flight path but sometimes hindered their goal. A flock, or colony, of about 50 pink flamingos arrived in Rangely earlier this week. They chose Colorado Northwestern […]
Leave a Reply