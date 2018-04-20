Help CNCC’s flight team go to nationals

RANGELY | Show off your skills and help CNCC’s NIFA flight team get to nationals. We are calling all cooks to enter their best rib and/or chili recipe in a winner-take-all contest April 21 at Cedar Ridges Golf Course from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. No entry fee is required, simply bring enough for our judges and guests to enjoy. The rules are simple: red or green chili are both acceptable. Beef or pork ribs only. The overall winner for each category will win a one hour flight for two, provided by CNCC flight staff (a more than $200 value each). Anyone interested in entering either a rib or chili entry is asked to contact Angie at 970-675-3227 or email angela.miller@cncc.edu to request an entry packet to register your dish.
Related Articles
Rangely museum fundraiser Sept. 4
August 28, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
RANGELY | Arrest your friends, co-workers, family, etc., on Sept. 4 for $2. Or buy a stay-out–of-jail card for $5. It’s $3 to bail yourself out and $2 to bail someone else out. The fun […]
Kiss The Pig for scholarships April 29
April 17, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER | Come help the VFW and Auxiliary raise $2,000 for their scholarship program and see your favorite principal kiss a pig! Saturday, April 29 at Samuelson’s True Value. Dinner from 4-6 p.m., $8 for […]
{PHOTOS} Hogwarts event in Rangely raises funds for Parkview Elementary
November 4, 2017 Jennifer Hill 0
Jen Hill photos Related
Leave a Reply