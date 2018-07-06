Methodist Church celebrates 125 years

MEEKER | Meeker United Methodist Church is celebrating it’s 125th anniversary this year! To celebrate this milestone, the church will be holding a special worship service on Sunday, July 8 at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary, 809 Park Ave. Also, everyone is invited to a community barbecue and reunion at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12 at Town Park. Those attending are welcome to bring a side dish or dessert. There will be music from past musicians who attended the church and plenty of visiting with those who have been a part of this church family over the years.
Related Articles
Local church continues collection for flood victims
November 5, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
By Ellene Meece Special to the Herald Times RBC | Many times when natural disasters hit, our hearts go out to the victims. We give our money and prayers and many times even try to […]
A veteran’s vision becomes reality
January 9, 2018 Special to the Herald Times 0
By DOC WATSON Special to the Herald Times MEEKER | Some 100 people showed up at the VFW/Lion’s Club building throughout Christmas Day to enjoy a free meal and companionship at what is hoped to […]
Meeker United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor, David Petty
August 13, 2016 Caitlin Walker 0
MEEKER I The past year has been a bit of a whirlwind for Pastor David Petty and his family. In August 2015, they packed all their belongings and moved from Southern California to Denver to […]
Leave a Reply