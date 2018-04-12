Museum asks for return of obituary books

April 12, 2018

MEEKER |  Staff at the White River Museum in Meeker has issued an urgent appeal for the return of the museum’s obituary volumes for the years 2012-14 and 2016-18. The volumes turned up missing about three weeks ago. Museum visitors use the volumes on site to research family history, and the information contained in them is irreplaceable. There will be no questions asked upon return of the binders.

