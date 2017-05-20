Networking Group meeting May 23

RANGELY | The next Community Networking Group meeting will be on Tuesday, May 23 in the Weiss Conference Room from 12-1:30 p.m. Ron Granger will kick off the meeting with a CNCC review and then open it up to the networking group to give updates on their current activities and plans for 2018.

Pizza, salad and desserts will be served. Please RSVP to 970-675-3301 by Monday, May 22, if you plan to attend.

