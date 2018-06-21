Rangely Hospital District Open House

June 21, 2018 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs 0

RANGELY | Help us celebrate our new campus name—Rangely Community Medical Health and Wellness Center—and honor those community members who signed the District’s founding petition at an open house at 6 p.m. today, June 21, at 225 Eagle Crest Drive.

